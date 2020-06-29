Young Republicans defend Roosevelt statue at NYC Museum of Natural History: ‘We’re not afraid of the mob’

The New York Young Republican Club plans to hold a rally in New York City on Sunday in defense of the statue of Theodore Roosevelt at the entrance of The American Museum of Natural History.

“We’re not afraid of the mob,” Gavin Wax, the president of club told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday.

Officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, announced last week that the statue will be removed after years of objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

The move comes amid a growing push to remove statues and monuments and other images honoring Confederate soldiers, slave owners and other controversial historical figures, which have been torn down in states, including Virginia and California – either officially or by the protesters themselves.

Wax explained on Sunday that his club “will be leading a rally along with activists from across the five boroughs to demonstrate in defense of the equestrian statue of Teddy Roosevelt, which greets millions every year as they enter into the American Museum of Natural History, which is an institution that would not even be there today if not for the great work of our 26th president, who was an American patriot and icon.”

The bronze statue that has stood at the museum’s Central Park West entrance since 1940, as the New York Times reported, depicts Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man standing next to the horse. – READ MORE

