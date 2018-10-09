    True Pundit

    Astronaut Scott Kelly apologizes after quoting, praising Winston Churchill

    Scott Kelly, a retired American astronaut with multiple space flights under his belt, apologized Sunday after quoting Winston Churchill and calling the 20th century British prime minister “one of the greatest leaders of modern times.”

    Eight hours prior, in a tweet that has not been deleted as of press time, Kelly cited Churchill to lament the current state of affairs.

    “One of the greatest leaders of modern times, Sir Winston Churchill said, ‘in victory, magnanimity.’ I guess those days are over,” Kelly tweeted. – READ MORE

     

