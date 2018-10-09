Bulgarian journalist who reported on EU corruption, found raped and murdered

A Bulgarian journalist who had been reporting on alleged corruption linked to European Union funds, was found raped and murdered on Saturday, authorities said.

Viktoria Marinova, 30, was found dead in a park in Ruse, a town in the far north, along the border of Romania, Reuters reported, citing prosecutors.

Marinova had worked at the Ruse-based TV station TVN as a reporter. She had hosted a recently-launched program, interviewing investigative journalists about alleged corruption between businessman and politicians involving EU funds.

Bulgarian interior minister Mladen Marinov denied that Marinova’s murder was linked to her reporting, and said there was no evidence she had been threatened.

“It is about rape and murder,” Marinov said.

A reporter from TVN told AFP, “We are in shock. In no way, under any form, never have we received any threats – aimed at her or the television.” – READ MORE