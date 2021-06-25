As NY DAs drop charges against rioters, NYPD watchdog concludes 39 officers deserve punishment for response to BLM riots last year

Following news that district attorneys in New York City have dropped the majority of charges against rioters in recent months, an oversight board for the city’s police has recommended that 39 officers face disciplinary action for their conduct during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

In the report released Monday, the Civilian Complaint Review Board concluded that 14 officers — including a captain and a sergeant — should face criminal charges for their behavior, while the remaining 25 should face disciplinary penalties ranging from 1 to 10 days.

Complaints leveled against the officers leading to recommended discipline included force, abuse of authority, offensive language, discourtesy, and untruthful statement.

“So far, the CCRB has substantiated 26 complaints of misconduct containing 48 allegations against 39 officers,” the watchdog organization wrote in the report. “The Board has recommended serving Charges in 12 complaints, Command Discipline B in 4 complaints, and Command Discipline A in 10 complaints. The current substantiation rate in fully-investigated protest complaints is 35%.”

The CCRB noted that since the start of its investigation last summer, it has received over 750 complaints relating to the behavior of NYPD officers during the Black Lives Matter protests. In the end, those notices resulted in 303 cases containing more than 2,000 allegations that fell within the organization’s jurisdiction. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --