Obama Claims That Making Sure Democracy ‘Continues To Work Effectively’ Keeps Him ‘Up At Night’

Former President Obama appeared in ABC’s Juneteenth television special this weekend to say that making sure democracy “continues to work effectively” as the United States becomes more diverse is one of the main things that “keeps him up at night.”

While appearing in an episode of ABC’s documentary series “Soul of a Nation” titled “Juneteenth: Together We Triumph,” Obama was asked by host Michael Strahan, “What keeps you up at night, and what gives you the most joy?”

“How does our democracy get refreshed and updated so that it continues to work effectively as we become a more diverse society?” Obama replied in response to the first question, according to The Hill. “How can we ensure that if you work hard in this country, you can make it?”

Obama went on to add that his daughters Malia and Sasha give him the most joy in life. He then boasted about the two young women taking part in last summer’s wave of racial justice protests after the police killing of George Floyd, which fueled fervent calls for police reform and an end to police brutality.

"I was proud of the fact that they participated in some of these protests, not in a high profile way, because they didn't want to use their quasi-celebrity as a way of leading the parade, but as workers behind the scenes," the former president explained. "That's part of why I'm optimistic, because I'm seeing this next generation coming up."

