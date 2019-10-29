As her campaign struggles, Kamala Harris wonders: ‘Is America ready’ for woman of color president? (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, senator from California, told Axios that the question of a woman of color’s electability is the elephant in the room for her campaign.


Over the last few months, Harris’ campaign has stagnated in the polls, unable to translate some high-profile moments and high name recognition into increased support from primary voters. Part of the problem, Harris speculated, is that it can be difficult for voters to envision a black woman being president when they’ve never seen it before.

“I have started to, perhaps, be more candid talking about what I describe and what I believe to be the elephant in the room about my campaign — electability,” Harris said. “You know, essentially, is America ready for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United States?”

Axios’ Margaret Telev countered that America was ready for Barack Obama, the first black man, to be president. – READ MORE

