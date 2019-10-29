As her campaign struggles, Kamala Harris wonders: ‘Is America ready’ for woman of color president? (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, senator from California, told Axios that the question of a woman of color’s electability is the elephant in the room for her campaign.

Discussing her campaign with “Axios on HBO”, Kamala Harris says electability is the “elephant in the room”, questioning whether America is ready for a woman — and a woman of color — to be president. pic.twitter.com/vykBmAvIhL — Axios (@axios) October 28, 2019



Over the last few months, Harris’ campaign has stagnated in the polls, unable to translate some high-profile moments and high name recognition into increased support from primary voters. Part of the problem, Harris speculated, is that it can be difficult for voters to envision a black woman being president when they’ve never seen it before.

“I have started to, perhaps, be more candid talking about what I describe and what I believe to be the elephant in the room about my campaign — electability,” Harris said. “You know, essentially, is America ready for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United States?”

Axios' Margaret Telev countered that America was ready for Barack Obama, the first black man, to be president.