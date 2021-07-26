Army Commander Mandates Masks Indoors Again over Delta Variant, Breakthrough Cases

An Army commander recently decided to mandate wearing masks indoors for service members and civilians under his command, citing the delta variant of the coronavirus and breakthrough cases of infection among those vaccinated.

Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, commanding general of the U.S Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) at Fort Sam Houston in Texas announced on social media accounts that he has mandated mask-wearing indoors beginning Sunday.

He tweeted Monday: “It’s all about readiness. While local #COVID19 cases increase I have, once again, mandated mask wear indoors. Wear your masks and #GetTheShot. It’s all about protecting each other and #Soldier readiness!”

The MEDCoE also tweeted Monday: “The #MEDCoE CG directed a return to wearing masks indoors for all MEDCoE Personnel effective Sunday, 18 July 2021 due to an increase in local cases of #COVID19 believed to be the highly contagious “delta” variant. #GetTheShot #PeopleFirst.” – READ MORE

