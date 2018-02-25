Armed Deputy Who Hid From Shooter Also Refused To Share Info On Gunman In 2016

In a Washington Post report released on Friday, there was a new nugget of information regarding School Resource Deputy Scot Peterson, who did not enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while the shooter was killing students and teachers inside on Valentine’s Day: According to a Florida Department of Children and Families report, in 2016, Peterson was approached by investigators and “refused to share any information … regarding [an] incident that took place with the shooter.”

The Post stated, “Peterson is mentioned as part of a 2016 social services agency investigationinto (shooter’s name), the 19-year-old identified by police as the gunman. According to a Florida Department of Children and Families report detailing that investigation, Peterson was approached by investigators and ‘refused to share any information … regarding [an] incident that took place with the teenager.’”

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel suspended Peterson on Thursday after he viewed a video from the school that showed Peterson outside the school building while the shooter was attacking. He said, “What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of Building 12, take up a position, and never went in,” adding that Peterson should have “killed the killer.” – READ MORE

