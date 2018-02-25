Swarm of 200 earthquakes strikes Yellowstone super volcano

A swarm of more than 200 earthquakes struck Yellowstone National Park over the past two weeks, but that probably doesn’t mean the “big one” is coming anytime soon, according to geologists from the park.

The 200 temblors began on Feb. 8 and ramped up on Feb. 15 in an area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of West Yellowstone, Montana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). In reality, many more tiny quakes hit the region but were simply too small for seismometers to pick them up, according to the USGS.

But while the swarm is bigger than the everyday seismicity in the park, it’s not a sign of a major quake, said Michael Poland, scientist-in-charge of the USGS Yellowstone Volcano Observatory in Vancouver, Washington.

“This is what Yellowstone does; this is Yellowstone being Yellowstone,” Poland told Live Science. “It experiences swarms all the time.”

In fact, the same area saw an even bigger swarm between June and September of 2017, when 2,400 temblors hit the same approximate region. The current swarm may actually be the continuation of that earlier swarm, Poland said. [Yellowstone and Yosemite: Photos of Two of the World's Oldest National Parks]