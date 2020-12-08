Armed Demonstrators Protest Election Results Outside Michigan Official’s Home

A group of armed demonstrators protested the results of the 2020 election in front of the home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Saturday.

The group shouted with bullhorns and held signs during the evening protest, where individuals contested the results of the race between President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, according to video. Genevieve Peters, who took the footage while donning a “Trump 2020” snow hat, called the election “bullshit,” before police eventually arrived at the scene, the video showed.

“We are over here in the fricking dead of night, man,” Peters said, according to the Washington Examiner. “We are letting her know that we’re not taking this bullshit election, we are not standing down, we are not giving up. You are not going to take this election from a man that has earned it completely 100% by a freaking landslide. Let me tell you: This ain’t over.”

“Dozens of armed individuals” showed up to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home last night, shouting “Stop The Steal!” pic.twitter.com/rZhPK5hbsv — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 7, 2020

Benson said she and her son were finishing up Christmas decorations when the crowd arrived.

“As my four-year-old son and I were finishing up decorating the house for Christmas on Saturday night, and he was about to sit down to watch How The Grinch Stole Christmas, dozens of armed individuals stood outside my home shouting obscenities and chanting into bullhorns in the dark of night,” Benson wrote in a statement.

“Through threats of violence, intimidation, and bullying, the armed people outside my home and their political allies seek to undermine and silence the will and voices of every voter in this state, no matter who they voted for. Their goal is to overturn and upend the results of an election are clear and unequivocal, and that 5.5 million Michigan citizens participated in.”

Biden won Michigan by roughly 155,000 votes, and the former vice president garnered 306 electoral votes overall compared to Trump’s 232, according to the New York Times election map.