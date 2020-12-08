Sidney Powell To Appeal Dismissal Of Georgia Lawsuit

The legal team led by former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell will appeal the dismissal of the election lawsuit tossed by a federal judge on Monday.

Powell told The Epoch Times in an email that they “will proceed as fast as possible to the Supreme Court.”

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Batten dismissed Powell’s lawsuit on Dec. 7, opining that the plaintiffs have no standing to sue, should have brought the lawsuit to a state court, and had filed the case too late.

“There’s no question that Georgia has a statute that explicitly directs that elections contests be filed in Georgia Superior Court,” Batten, an appointee of President George Bush, said in explaining his decision following an hour of oral arguments in court on Monday. “They are state elections. State courts should evaluate these proceedings from start to finish.”

Batten signaled his skepticism about the lawsuit at the opening of the hearing, choosing some of the talking points emphasized by the defendants to introduce the case. – READ MORE

