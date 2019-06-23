Arkansas Woman Says Hunter Biden is the Father of Her Infant Child

Joe Biden’s recently married son Hunter Biden has been named in a paternity lawsuit from an Arkansas woman who claims he is the father of her infant son, according to a report from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
Lawyers for Lunden Alexis Roberts say they’ve thus far been unable to serve Hunter Biden with papers but have been in contact with his representatives. Roberts, who says she was in a relationship with Biden, is asking the court to establish that Hunter Biden is the child’s biological father and order him to begin paying child support, according to the report.
Lunden Alexis Roberts filed a petition for paternity and child support against Robert Hunter Biden in Independence County on May 28, days after Hunter Biden reportedly married another woman in California.
The two-page suit states that Roberts and Hunter Biden “were in a relationship” and that “Baby Doe” was born in August 2018 “as a result of that relationship.” […]
Roberts is asking the court to establish that Hunter Biden, 49, is the baby's biological father, award her child support and require him to provide health insurance for the infant; out-of-pocket health care expenses would be evenly divided, according to the filing. The mother is also seeking fees, costs and "all other just and proper relief."