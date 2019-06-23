Arkansas Woman Says Hunter Biden is the Father of Her Infant Child

Joe Biden’s recently married son Hunter Biden has been named in a paternity lawsuit from an Arkansas woman who claims he is the father of her infant son, according to a report from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Lawyers for Lunden Alexis Roberts say they’ve thus far been unable to serve Hunter Biden with papers but have been in contact with his representatives. Roberts, who says she was in a relationship with Biden, is asking the court to establish that Hunter Biden is the child’s biological father and order him to begin paying child support, according to the report.