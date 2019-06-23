Mike Huckabee Teases Whether Sarah Sanders Will Run for Arkansas Governor in Election That’s ‘Ways Away’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ father is offering insight into whether Sanders will run for governor after leaving her White House role at the end of the month.

Her departure has many wondering if she will eventually run for her state’s governor role, a role once held by her father, Mike Huckabee.

Huckabee told radio host Hugh Hewitt early Friday that the decision isn’t imminent, as the governor race “isn’t until 2022.”

“It’s a ways away,” he said, adding she may or may not. “She may decide that she doesn’t want to jump in that sausage grinder.”

Huckabee continued: