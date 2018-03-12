Arkansas schools to display ‘In God we trust’ posters over objections

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Some Arkansas public schools will begin displaying hundreds of posters proclaiming the national motto of “In God we trust” over objections from First Amendment groups who say the state is using the artwork to promote Christianity.

A new law, Act 911, requires schools to display posters with the motto, as well as the U.S. and Arkansas state flags, if the posters are donated.

The law says the posters can be put up in each public elementary and secondary school classroom, library or any public building in Arkansas that’s maintained using state money. – READ MORE

