True Pundit

Politics

Arkansas schools to display ‘In God we trust’ posters over objections

Posted on by
Share:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Some Arkansas public schools will begin displaying hundreds of posters proclaiming the national motto of “In God we trust” over objections from First Amendment groups who say the state is using the artwork to promote Christianity.

A new law, Act 911, requires schools to display posters with the motto, as well as the U.S. and Arkansas state flags, if the posters are donated.

The law says the posters can be put up in each public elementary and secondary school classroom, library or any public building in Arkansas that’s maintained using state money. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

‘In God we trust’ posters to be displayed in Arkansas schools over objections
‘In God we trust’ posters to be displayed in Arkansas schools over objections

Some Arkansas public schools will begin displaying hundreds of posters proclaiming the national motto of “In God we trust” over objections from First Amendment groups who say the state is using the artwork to promote Christianity.
The Washington Times The Washington Times
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: