Arkansas Democrats Fail to Get Candidate on Ballot Against Cotton

The Democratic Party of Arkansas announced Monday that it was ending its push to get a candidate for U.S. Senate on the ballot in 2020 for Republican senator Tom Cotton’s first reelection bid.

Party leaders spent the past two weeks scrambling to find a way to replace Joshua Mahony, who announced that he was ending his campaign just two hours after the official filing deadline to run for office. Mahony cited a “family health concern” in his surprise announcement, leaving party officials flatfooted.

In a Monday press conference, party chairman Michael John Gray said Mahony was a no-show for a meeting he had scheduled with the party to explain his situation and that a legal representative for Mahony refused to elaborate beyond his initial statement on quitting the race.

Without cooperation from Mahony, Gray said the party had no way to get a candidate on the ballot, according to video of the press conference posted by a local news website. – READ MORE