Arizona Town Declares “State Of Emergency” Over Border Crisis

The mayor of an Arizona town is calling for a state of emergency over the crisis at the southern border.

Gila Bend, a town near Arizona’s border with Mexico, has a population of only 2,000 people.

Mayor Chris Riggs told Fox News he is placing the blame on the Biden administration for transporting illegal immigrants on buses to his town, noting that, particularly due to the ongoing CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic, they don’t have the necessary resources to take care of the influx.

“Border Patrol let us know that they were going to be dropping migrants that had been detained for 72 hours in our town, which we really didn’t understand because we have nothing here,” Riggs told Fox. “We have no charity organizations that can help, no non-governmental organizations that a lot of the larger cities and towns do have to assist these people.”

He explained that they have not received any federal or state assistance, and that the illegal immigrants being dropped off in his town can’t get food, lodging or COVID testing.

The mayor told the news outlet that crime has gone up in Gila Bend recently, with about 20 illegal crossers coming into the town on foot almost daily.– READ MORE

