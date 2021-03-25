WATCH: Kamala Harris Laughs Hysterically When Asked If She Is Going To Visit The Border

Vice President Kamala Harris laughed when asked if she plans to visit the southern border as the crisis continues to mount there.

Harris responded and also belted out loud laughter, causing her facemask to start slipping.

The VP was in Florida, promoting the $1.9 trillion COVID bill.READ MORE

