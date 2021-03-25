WATCH: Kamala Harris Laughs Hysterically When Asked If She Is Going To Visit The Border

Vice President Kamala Harris laughed when asked if she plans to visit the southern border as the crisis continues to mount there.

In bizarre video on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked if she plans to visit the southern border as the crisis continues to mount there.

Harris responded and also belted out loud laughter, causing her facemask to start slipping.

🚨 WATCH → Kamala Harris laughs at a reporter who asked her if she has plans to visit the border. Don’t believe this administration when they say they are serious about solving this crisis. pic.twitter.com/UIYXoW5gaz — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 23, 2021

The VP was in Florida, promoting the $1.9 trillion COVID bill. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --