Arizona, Texas announce plans to send National Guard members to border

Officials in Arizona and Texas announced Friday their plans to send National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border. The governor of Arizona said he planned to send about 150 members, while the Texas National Guard said it would send 250.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced via Twitter on Friday that he would send the troops to the border at some point next week.

The governor’s office told Fox News that the “state will not share in costs under Title 32.” Under that law, National Guard members receive federal pay and benefits, but remain under the command and control of their state’s governor.

“Our office is working closely with @AZNationalGuard, @DeptofDefense and @DHSgov on plans to deploy approximately 150 national guard members to the border next week,” Ducey said on Twitter.

The Texas National Guard said Friday that it plans to deploy 250 personnel to the border over the next 72 hours.

Earlier Friday, the Texas Military Department tweeted that the National Guard was prepping “to deploy to Texas – Mexico border.” – READ MORE

