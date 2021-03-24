Arizona Senate GOP to conduct full hand recount, machine audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County

Republicans in Arizona’s state Senate have announced that they are set to conduct a full review of 2020 election results in Maricopa County — including a machine audit and a hand recount of all 2.1 million ballots cast there — to ensure that President Joe Biden’s victory was legitimate.

In a news release posted on the group’s website last Thursday, the state Senate’s Republican caucus announced that it had selected a forensic team to conduct the audit and is now finalizing details on how the review would be executed.

“As thousands of our voters continue to call for a thorough audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, I am pleased to report we have narrowed it down to a preferred forensic audit team. We are negotiating final details on the execution of the audit and hope to have an announcement soon,” wrote Senate President Karen Fann in the news release.

“We’ve been reaching out to experts on election processes in Arizona and around the nation and hope to have the best and brightest involved in the audit,” she continued, noting the audit “will be broad and detailed.”

She further specified that the review will include, but is not limited to, "testing the machines, scanning the ballots, performing a full hand count and checking for any IT breaches."

