Arizona governor to name McCain’s successor for Senate seat

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) will name the successor to Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) Senate seat, following news of McCain’s death late Saturday afternoon.

Under Arizona state law, Ducey is charged with appointing McCain’s successor to fill his seat until 2020, when there will be a special election for the right to finish out the final two years of McCain’s term, Politico reported. There will be an election for a full six-year term in the 2022 election.

The law also states that the appointee must be a member of McCain’s party.

Ducey has not openly discussed whom he will appoint.

“He was a giant. An icon. An American hero. But here at home, we are most proud to call him a fellow Arizonan,” Ducey wrote in a statementafter the announcement of McCain’s death. “Like so many of us, he was not born here, but his spirit, service and fierce independence shaped the state with which he became synonymous.” – READ MORE

Some speculate that McCain’s wife, Cindy, may be a possible replacement, although conservatives from the base are pressuring Ducey, who will go up for reelection himself in November, to appoint someone who is loyal to President Donald Trump to fill the vacant seat, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal.

Other potential appointees include Kirk Adams, Ducey’s chief of staff; Barbara Barrett, former gubernatorial candidate and wife of retired Intel Corp. Chief Executive Craig Barrett; Karrin Taylor Robson, who was appointed to the Arizona Board of Regents by Ducey in 2017; and Eileen Klein, who was appointed as state treasurer by the governor in 2018, according to the Arizona Central.- READ MORE