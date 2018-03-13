True Pundit

Politics

Arizona Antifa Burns Poster Honoring Cop Killed By Illegal Alien

Posted on by
Share:

An Arizona Antifa chapter burned a poster Sunday that honored a cop killed by an illegal alien.

Antifascist Action Phoenix claimed to remove “hundreds” of posters at Arizona State University depicting individuals killed by illegal aliens. The group burned at least one of the posters featuring Brandon Mendoza, a Mesa police officer killed by an illegal alien driving the wrong way down a road, according to AZCentral.

“We successfully removed hundreds of racist posters and symbols and then had a nice barbecue,” said Antifascist Action Phoenix on Facebook, remarking that it had removed pictures of individuals “who had been killed by someone ‘illegal.’ No person is illegal and cherry picking 3 cases out of millions to boost your racist agenda is bullshit, we expected more.”

The Antifa group posted images on Twitter, in which Mendoza’s name, his May 12, 2014 date of death, and #NeverForget can be seen. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Arizona Antifa Burns Poster Honoring Cop Killed By Illegal Alien [VIDEO]
Arizona Antifa Burns Poster Honoring Cop Killed By Illegal Alien [VIDEO]

An Arizona Antifa chapter burned a poster Sunday that honored a cop killed by an illegal alien. Antifascist Action Phoenix claimed to remove "hundreds" of posters at Arizona State University depictin
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: