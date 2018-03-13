Panicky Van Jones Pleads to Oprah for Help With Trump in WH: ‘We Had You, the Obamas’ We Had ‘Hope!’ (VIDEO)

To kick of his Sunday evening show on CNN March 11, host Van Jones warmly welcomed media mogul Oprah Winfrey by fangirling over how much he missed seeing her on television and pleading with her to give “us” “hope” for America’s future, with President Trump in office.

“We miss you so much! Do you miss us?” the CNN host eagerly greeted the media personality the left so desperately wanted to run against Trump in 2020. “It meant so much to us,” Jones praised, [but] I have to let you know how it is for us now,” he said somberly.

Jones then lumped in Oprah with the Obamas and bemoaned how there was no “hope” anymore because of the universe’s sick joke to put Trump in the White House:

“We had you. We had the Obamas in the White House. Even on a bad day, you had a North Star. You had some hope. And then it was like the universe looked just said, psych! And threw us in the toilet and closed the lid and now we’re just stuck in this crazy situation, swirling,” he gushed.

“We have each other,” Winfrey reassured Jones, before urging him to stay away from the “hysteria and negativity.”– READ MORE

