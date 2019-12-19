Are Republicans plotting to impeach the president? Secret meetings on Capitol Hill could signal Senate trial ‘trap’

MacKinnon told Glenn that he has heard from several Capitol Hill staffers who say there are a lot of “meetings going on behind closed doors” between various Republican senators on Capitol Hill, many of whom are known to dislike President Donald Trump.

“The vast majority of these Republican senators, either privately or publicly, can’t stand President Trump for a lot of reasons,” MacKinnon explained. “The main reason, Glenn, is they can’t control him. They’ve never been able to control him. They can’t predict what he’s going to do … he is a disrupter.”

MacKinnon noted that it would only take 20 of the 53 Republican senators, combined with the 47 Democrats, to convict the president.

"The conventional wisdom is, the president is going to get acquitted in the Senate trial. It's going to be a slam-dunk. My whole point is … let's not assume that," he said.