Impeachment Forever: House Vows to Continue Probes No Matter What Senate Decides

House Democrats vow to continue the fight to impeach and remove U.S. President Donald Trump, even after the House vote and the Senate trial, a top House lawyer indicated Monday.

No matter what the U.S. Senate does–and it is expected to clear President Trump early next year after the House votes on Wednesday to impeach him–the House is likely to continue its quest to remove the president from office.

Politico reported: Lawyers for the House told a federal court on Monday that lawmakers will continue their impeachment investigation even after the House votes later this week to impeach President Donald Trump.

In a filing to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, House General Counsel Douglas Letter argued that the House’s demands for grand jury materials connected to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation were still urgent because such evidence might become relevant to the Senate’s expected impeachment trial next month.

But Letter went further to note that even apart from the Senate trial, the House Judiciary Committee intends to continue its impeachment investigation arising from the Mueller probe on its own merit. That investigation began earlier this year.

“The committee has continued and will continue investigations consistent with its own prior statements respecting their importance and purposes,” Letter declared in the filing Monday as part the Democrats’s bid to obtain evidence from the former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe – READ MORE