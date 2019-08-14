Apple Siri Refers to CNN’s Chris Cuomo as ‘Fredo’ in Apparent Glitch

In what may have been a technical glitch or a clever joke, Apple’s digital voice assistant Siri referred to CNN host Chris Cuomo as Fredo — the weak-minded Corleone brother from The Godfather movies — on Tuesday before the anomaly was apparently fixed.

Apple users began noticing the glitch Tuesday afternoon when they asked the question, “Siri, how old is Chris Cuomo?” Siri responded by saying that “Fredo Cuomo is 49 years old.” The display also referred to the CNN host as “Fredo Cuomo.”

Asked Siri how old Chris Cuomo is… I’m dying. pic.twitter.com/IJDdEYL8pK — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 13, 2019

Videos of users testing their Apple devices quickly sprung up, confirming the Siri glitch was widespread.