Apple Made Big Stink Over Protecting San Bernardino Terrorist’s Privacy — Readily Gave Mueller Team Manafort’s iCloud Data

A federal judge in February 2016 asked Apple to help the FBI unlock an iPhone belonging to Syed Farook, who was responsible for the shootings in San Bernardino in December which left 14 people dead.

Via CNBC, The judge asked Apple to provide “reasonable technical assistance” to the U.S. authorities, which would require the technology giant to overhaul the system that disables the phone after 10 unsuccessful password attempts. Once this feature kicks in, all the data on the phone is inaccessible. Apple declined to help the FBI.

But in 2017 Apple and Facebook had no problem assisting Dirty Cop Robert Mueller in his witch hunt of the Trump campaign. Apple and Facebook readily provided information from Paul Manafort’s iCloud to the special counsel of angry Democrats.

Via Breitbart.com: Apple and Facebook are both former clients of Mueller’s consulting firm, with the former providing Paul Manafort’s iCloud data to Mueller’s team of lawyers. Hannity read, “Two of Mueller’s former clients are cooperating with the special counsel, Facebook [and] Apple. Mueller’s former client, the paragon of privacy Apple Inc. provided the special counsel with access to Paul Manafort’s iCloud despite making a public spectacle protecting the San Bernardino terrorist’s privacy. Mueller’s former client, and another paragon of privacy Facebook, may be cooperating with the special counsel voluntarily without a subpoena according to congressional testimony from CEO Mark Zuckerberg.” – READ MORE

“Is it getting harder to follow the values that are important to you, as an executive, when doing business in China?”

That was the question posed to Apple CEO Tim Cook during a recent interview with NPR.

“No. No, not at all. The — we don’t — we never move off of our values,” Cook said. “Never.”

But when pressed on the specifics of what Apple has done – complied with China’s demand that Apple move Chinese customers’ iCloud data to Mainland China and shut down all virtual private network (VPN) apps in its App Store in China – Cook found himself leaning on convoluted explanations for questionable decisions made by Apple.

When asked if moving the iCloud data to servers in China gave the government there easier access to users’ personal information, Cook called it a “faulty assumption.”

Well that’s a faulty assumption that you’re making. The same encryption that Apple uses in the United States, and in the United Kingdom, and in France and in the UAE, is the same encryption we use in China. And you know, iMessage is encrypted end-to-end there and encrypted end-to-end here. And they never ask us to break that. – READ MORE