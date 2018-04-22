Politics
Appeals court: Indiana abortion law signed by Mike Pence unconstitutional
Indiana’s ban on “selective abortions,” which was signed into law in 2016 by then-Gov. Mike Pence (R), is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.
The law banned women from having abortions based on the gender, race or disability of the fetus.
The law imposes an “undue burden” on a woman’s right to get an abortion, said the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.
“The Supreme Court has been clear: the State may inform a woman’s decision before viability, but it cannot prohibit it,” Judge William Bauer wrote.
Similar bills passed or proposed in other states have specifically tried to ban abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Indiana's ban on "selective abortions," which was signed into law in 2016 by then-Gov. Mike Pence (R), is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.