AP fawns over Biden’s often-mocked whispering to reporters: ‘Trying to make a connection’

The Associated Press gushed over President Biden’s habit of whispering answers to reporters with a feature story declaring it “an intimate form of communication.”

Biden’s whispering has caused the hashtag “Creepy Joe” to trend on Twitter, with some politicians like Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Ariz., and Claudia Tenney, N.Y., to comment on how “creepy” the president’s muttering has become.

Yet the Associated Press rushed to Biden’s defense on Monday with a piece headlined, “Listen up: Biden speaks volumes in a whisper to make a point,” that fawns over the bizarre habit.

“The White House and communications experts say Biden’s whispering is just this veteran politician’s old-school way of trying to make a connection while emphasizing a point,” AP White House reporter Darlene Superville wrote.

Superville enlisted Vanderbilt University associate professor of communication studies Vanessa Beasley to defend Biden’s whispering.

“It’s an intimate form of communication,” Beasley told the AP. “I think it’s a symbolic gesture to a kind of intimacy and familiarity.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --