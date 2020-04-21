AOC whines that people are dying from ‘pre-existing’ racism and inequality amid COVID-19 pandemic

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gave a virtual press conference on Facebook on Monday in which she explained that Democrats want it included in the next coronavirus relief package that racism and inequality are “pre-existing conditions” that are leading to the deaths of Americans.

Ocasio-Cortez said during the briefing that her district in New York is “heavily immigrant” and “overwhelmingly people of color.”

“As we’ve long been saying, these inequities are a pre-existing condition,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Not having access to health care is why people are dying.”

“Having pre-existing conditions because they have confronted asthma and elevated lead levels that come from environmental racism and concentrating pollution in communities of color and working class communities is why people are dying,” the freshman congresswoman added. – READ MORE

