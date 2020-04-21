‘Who the hell do you think you are?’: CNN’s Don Lemon unloads on gun-toting lockdown protesters (VIDEO)

If you are protesting mandatory lockdown orders in your state, CNN host Don Lemon has one question for you: “Who the hell do you think you are?”

On his show Monday, Lemon unloaded on Americans protesting stay-at-home orders, specifically those who are exercising their Second Amendment right while exercising their First Amendment rights.

According to Lemon, protesters — who are concerned that officials are using the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to seize power — are “slapping the faces” of health care and other essential workers because they want their lives to return to normal.

“You’re out there with guns, with weapons strapped to your chest, saying, oh, you want to get — you’re fighting against the people who are telling you to stay at home, trying to save your lives, you’re upset with those people? In the meantime, there are people keeping your cities going, keeping your loved ones alive and you want to get a haircut?” Lemon said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --