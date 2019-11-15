AOC slams WH adviser Stephen Miller as ‘white nationalist’ after recent report, calls for his resignation

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., launched a petition this week calling for senior White House adviser Stephen Miller’s resignation, claiming that a recent report proves he is a “white nationalist” and the “architect” of what she described as President Trump’s “mass human rights abuses at the border.”

Fellow “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., previously criticized Miller’s influence on federal immigration policy when she called him a “white nationalist” on Twitter in April.

Critics of Omar pointed out that Miller is Jewish and condemned her remarks as anti-Semitic. The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also weighed in, calling Omar the “head of the Farrakhan Fan Club” and saying she “apparently has no shame.”

President Trump defended Miller by retweeting a quote attributed to media executive Jeff Ballabon, CEO of B2 Strategic.

“What’s completely unacceptable is for Congresswoman Omar to target Jews, in this case Stephen Miller,” Ballabon reportedly said.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist. He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy. Miller must resign. Now. https://t.co/hwjy1xl6D4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 12, 2019

But Ocasio-Cortez claimed this week that a recent report from Southern Poverty Law Center proved Omar’s point. The report references purported leaked emails reviewed by Hatewatch, a branch of the liberal nonprofit that says it is dedicated to monitoring America’s “radical right.” – READ MORE