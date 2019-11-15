ICE official says feds identified over 600 migrant children being ‘recycled’ at the border by traffickers

More than 600 children were “recycled” by human traffickers looking to exploit loopholes in the American immigration system during the past fiscal year, a federal immigration official told lawmakers Wednesday.

At a hearing to evaluate border statistics during fiscal year 2019, which ended Sept. 30, Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Deputy Director Derek Benner told the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee that the figure was a result of a DHS initiative called “Operation Noble Guardian” to identify situations “where fraudulent families were released into the interior, and then the children were separated from those unrelated adults and they were taken to an airport and flown back” to Central America.

“We’ve identified over 600 children that have been recycled in this methodology,” Benner explained. “We interviewed several of the children as they were departing the United States, and some of them had indicated they’ve made the trip as many as eight times with separate, unrelated adults every time.”

Benner explained during his opening statement that the recycling process is migrants seeking to use children as "passports" when apprehended at the border so that they can be released into the United States interior rather than face deportation at the border.