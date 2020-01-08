AOC Slams Joe Biden, Complains Dem Party Has No Standards: ‘They’ll Take Anybody’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in an interview with New York Magazine, complained that the Democrat party will “let anybody who the cat dragged in” into the party.

Self-awareness: -500 points.

To be sure, AOC’s whining is focused on allowing somewhat more ‘moderate’ members into the party who don’t exactly align with her extremist views.

“Democrats can be too big of a tent,” she lamented.

“They let anybody who the cat dragged in call themselves a progressive,” the New York socialist said. “There’s no standard.”

Alleging that the Democrat party has no standards may be the first honest thing Ocasio-Cortez has said in years.