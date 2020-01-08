Secret Service responds to George Lopez’s joke about assassinating President Trump

The Secret Service has responded to a joke from comedian George Lopez about assassinating President Donald Trump.

Responding to news on Instagram that Iran is allegedly offering an $80 million bounty on Trump’s head, Lopez commented, “We’ll do it for half.”

Check out how @georgelopez responded to the news that Iran put an $80 Million Bounty on President Trump’s head. This is absolutely sick. pic.twitter.com/Kky1c6JC18 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2020

“The Secret Service is aware of the Tweet (sic) made by Mr. Lopez,” the agency said. “The Secret Service takes all threats against the President and or any of our protectees seriously, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence.”

The agency did not say whether it had made contact with Lopez, although interviewing the source of potential threats is a routine part of Secret Service investigations.