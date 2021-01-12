AOC Says It Was ‘Close To Half Of The House Nearly Dying’ During Capitol Breach, Calls For Trump Removal

In response to the breach of the United States Capitol on Wednesday, democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who offered a defense of violent rioting over the summer, said Sunday that President Donald Trump should be removed from office with a “complete barring” from ever being allowed to run for office again.

On ABC News, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said Trump is a “clear and present danger” to Congress, and to the U.S. more broadly.

“If we allow insurrection against the United States with impunity, with no accountability, we are inviting it to happen again. That is how serious it is,” AOC said.

“We came close to half of the House nearly dying on Wednesday,” she continued, adding, “And if … another head of state came in and ordered an attack on the United States Congress, would we say that that should not be prosecuted? Would we say that there should be absolutely no response to that? No.”

“It is an act of insurrection, it’s an act of hostility, and we must have accountability because without it, it will happen again,” she asserted. – READ MORE

