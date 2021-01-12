Payment Processor Stripe Blacklists Trump Campaign

Online payment processing service Stripe has reportedly cut all ties with President Trump’s campaign and shut down the campaign’s payment processing services. This prevents the Trump campaign from accepting donations by credit card.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the payment processing service Stripe will no longer process payments for President Trump’s campaign website following last week’s events at the Capitol. The financial-tech company handles credit card payments for millions of online business and e-commerce platforms. President Trump’s campaign used the service for processing donations to the campaign. Stripe is a private company valued at $36 billion founded by brothers Patrick and John Collison, who remain citizens of Ireland.

Stripe alleges that President Trump violated the company’s policies against “encouraging violence,” following his reaction events at Capitol Hill. Stripe asks that users agree that they won’t accept payments for “high risk” activities which include any business or group that “engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property.”

In 2018 the company shut down the account of social media Gab after the corporate media reported that a gunman who killed 11 people in an attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue had posted anti-Semitic content to the platform. – READ MORE

