 

AOC Paying Her Staff a ‘Living Wage’ Conveniently Allows Her Chief of Staff Bury His Finances

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) bragged about the high wages she’s giving out to her staff so they would have a “living wage,” but now some are questioning her motives.

As IJR Blue reported, Ocasio-Cortez vowed to pay a minimum entry-level salary of $52,000 to her staff, which is well above the going rate of a Hill staff assistant of $31,587. She announced that she would be able to afford to pay her entry-level staffers more by cutting the wages of her higher-ranking staff members like her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti.

Ocasio-Cortez announced that her highest paid staffer would make $80,000.

But now, some are calling Ocasio-Cortez’s noble salary system into question.

According to a report by the Washington Examiner, Ocasio-Cortez’s new salary rules also allow Chakrabarti to dodge a public financial disclosure. – READ MORE

 

