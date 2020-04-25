AOC Only House Democrat To Vote Against Funding American Businesses, Hospitals

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was the lone House Democrat to vote against a $484 billion aid package to help small businesses and hospitals Thursday.

The bill provides $310 billion in funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a small business rescue fund, $60 billion in economic disaster loans for businesses, and $75 billion in emergency relief for hospitals.

The House passed the bill by a 388-5 margin.

My opponent @AOC is the only “NO” vote on the stimulus bill. The only so-called Dem to vote “NO” on providing aid to our local small businesses in the Bronx & Queens. Always dividing, never uniting. @AOC is wrong for the times. Wrong for New York. Wrong for our neighborhoods. https://t.co/489CWHAvHy — Michelle Caruso-Cabrera (@MCaruso_Cabrera) April 24, 2020

In an interview with CNN’s Manu Raju, Ocasio-Cortez argued that her ‘no’ vote was about avoiding “giving Republicans what they want.”

Because that should be a deciding factor as to whether or not you help American businesses and employees who are struggling during an economic crisis.

“McConnell is already talking about the deficit the moment we talk about getting people relief,” complained AOC. “That to me is a signal that Republicans are done.” – READ MORE

