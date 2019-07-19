AOC, Ilhan Omar accuse Trump of ‘spewing fascist ideology’ after rally

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar alleged Thursday that President Trump is steering the country toward fascism, as they ramped up their criticism of the president in the wake of a fiery rally where he repeatedly blasted the freshman lawmakers.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, reacted to the president’s recent comments — as well as the rally crowd’s reaction — by saying it shows they’re “not in politics anymore.”

“We are not in politics anymore. We are in racism… we are in a fascistic government,” she said.

(…)

Moments later, Omar also weighed in on Capitol Hill, saying: “I want to make sure that every single person who is in this country, who is aspiring to become part of the American fabric, understands nothing this president says should be taken to heart.

“We are Americans as much as anyone else, this is our country, and we are where we belong. I told people on my election night in the great state of Minnesota, we don’t just welcome refugees, we send them to represent us.

"And as much as he is spewing his fascist ideology on stage, telling U.S. citizens to go back because they do not agree with his detrimental policies for our country, we tell people that here in the United States, dissent is patriotic. Here in the United States, disagreement is welcomed, debate is welcomed – especially in the people's House."