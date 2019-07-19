Jeffrey Epstein’s Socialite Pal Ghislaine Maxwell Asks Court to Keep Files Sealed

A British socialite who has long denied she was involved with Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse of underage girls told a federal appeals court that the media’s “furious feeding frenzy” justified keeping documents from a defamation suit by an alleged victim secret.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, on Wednesday asked for a rehearing by a full panel of the appeals court in Manhattan of her request to keep the filings, which run about 2,000 pages, from the 2015 case sealed.

The dispute stems from a lawsuit against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, a Floridian who claims Epstein sexually abused her for two years starting in 2000, when she was 16 years old, and that Maxwell participated. Giuffre sued Maxwell in 2015 after the socialite publicly called her a liar.

A three-member appeals panel ordered a federal judge to publish the documents. The ruling was handed down three days before Epstein’s arrest on sex-trafficking charges. The filings could shed light on Giuffre’s claims that prominent politicians and business leaders joined in Epstein’s alleged abuse for years.

“The media have shown an insatiable appetite for any shred of information/speculation to publish and broadcast since Mr. Epstein’s arrest,” Maxwell said. “They have published articles speculating Ms. Maxwell may be the subject of the ongoing criminal investigation of Mr. Epstein.”

The media's intense interest in the case after Epstein's arrest justified keeping the documents sealed, she said. The longtime friend of Epstein cited a Miami Herald article speculating she may have been involved in the alleged crimes or could be named as a cooperating witness.