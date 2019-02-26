AOC Declares That She’s The Boss. James Woods Creams Her.

On Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gleefully tweeted that she and her compatriots “we’re in charge.” On Saturday, James Woods fired back on Twitter with a fusillade reducing Ocasio-Cortez’s claim to rubble, pointing out some basic facts of what it means to be an American, and even more specifically, a political representative in Congress. Just for good measure, he gave her a brief history lesson, quipping, “If you ever learn to read, look it up.”

Ocasio-Cortez set herself up by tweeting, “Yup. If you don’t like the #GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis. Until then, we’re in charge – and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats.”

Woods shot back, “So, you may have missed this, but the way it works in America is YOU work for US. The last time somebody told Americans to sit down and shut up was 1776. If you ever learn to read, look it up. You are not only a idiot, you’re an arrogant idiot, and there is nothing more dangerous.”

