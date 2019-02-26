 

WATCH: ‘Ice tsunami’ spawned by windstorm spurs evacuations along Lake Erie, as thousands without power across East

High winds causing chaos across the eastern half of the country with power outages and travel delays have created another problem: a literal wall of ice.

The windstorm created an “ice tsunami” Sunday across parts of New York along Lake Erie, pushing large chunks of ice along lakeshore areas.

The Niagara Parks Police Service posted video to Twitter showing the chunks of ice stacked up along the Niagara River Parkway along the lake, forcing the roadway to be closed in some sections.

“Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake,” the agency said. “Drive with caution.”

Others shared photos of the ice tsunami on the other side of the Niagara River in Canada, calling it an “incredible sight.”

“This ice tsunami is one of the craziest things I’ve ever witnessed,” David Piano wrote. “Starting to bulldoze trees and street lamps.” – READ MORE

