AOC declares Democrats a ‘center-conservative’ party: We don’t have a ‘left party’ in this country (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stated on Monday that the Democratic Party is a “center or center-conservative” party and how there currently isn’t a “left” party in the United States.

Speaking at an event commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Ocasio-Cortez knocked her own party for not being progressive enough.

“We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party,” the freshman congresswoman began, which sparked applause from the audience. “The Democratic Party is a center or a center-conservative party.”

She continued, “We can’t even get a floor vote on Medicare-for-all — not even a floor voted that gets voted down. We can’t even get a vote on it. So this is not a left party. There are left members inside the Democratic Party that are working to try to make that shift happen.” – READ MORE

