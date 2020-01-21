AOC declares Democrats a ‘center-conservative’ party: We don’t have a ‘left party’ in this country (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stated on Monday that the Democratic Party is a “center or center-conservative” party and how there currently isn’t a “left” party in the United States.

Speaking at an event commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Ocasio-Cortez knocked her own party for not being progressive enough.

“We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party,” the freshman congresswoman began, which sparked applause from the audience. “The Democratic Party is a center or a center-conservative party.”

AOC on why successful businessmen don’t deserve their wealth: “You didn’t make those widgets! You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern day slave wages, and in some cases real modern-day slavery; you made that money off the backs of undocumented people …” pic.twitter.com/Y2w3nSfezo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

She continued, “We can’t even get a floor vote on Medicare-for-all — not even a floor voted that gets voted down. We can’t even get a vote on it. So this is not a left party. There are left members inside the Democratic Party that are working to try to make that shift happen.” – READ MORE