AOC at House Hate Crimes Hearing: White Men ‘Are Almost Immune’ from Being Called Domestic Terrorists

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said at a House hearing on white supremacy on Wednesday that Muslims seem to be singled out as domestic terrorists when they commit mass murder but white men who commit crimes are “almost immune” from that label.

“I really dug into some of these distinctions — what was labeled as domestic terrorism, what was labeled as a hate crime?” Ocasio-Cortez said. She went on to say:

I could not help but feel and see that attacks committed by Muslim Americans were almost automatically labeled as domestic terrorist incidents yet white supremacist shooting after shooting is not, and I can’t help but come to the conclusion that what’s being labeled as terrorism is almost exclusively coming down to the identity. And it seems as though white men invoking white supremacy and engaging in mass shootings are almost immune from being labeled domestic terrorists in their violence.

Regardless of labels, those who commit mass murder and are not killed in the incident face the full force of the United States justice system, including Dylann Roof, the shooter in the South Carolina attack, who received the death sentence for his crime. – READ MORE