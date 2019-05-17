US Has the ‘Most Lethal Military in the World’: GOP Senator Sends Message Regarding Iran Tensions

As tensions between the U.S. and Iran grow heated, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) urged leaders in the Islamic Republic not to engage in hostilities against America, pointing out that the U.S. has the deadliest armed forces in the world.

While giving an interview on Fox News, Scott — the former governor of Florida who sits on the Senate Armed Forces Committee — was pressed by Harris Faulkner for his thoughts on an Iranian military official’s comment that Iran is preparing for “an all-out confrontation” with the U.S.

Scott responded by stating that nobody in Congress wanted to “throw people into a conflict we don’t have to” and urged Iranian leaders to “come to their senses” and stop trying to “be in a position that they want to destabilize the world.”

“The Iranians have got to come to their senses. Be part of a civilized world. Why do they want to be in a position that they want to destabilize the world? I know we’ve got the most lethal military in the world. American assets will do better than any other military in the world.”

