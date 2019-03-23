AOC accused Fox News of Hispanic prejudice for mocking her name—but a fact check showed that didn’t happen

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) chastised Fox News on Wednesday, alleging on Twitter that network hosts were intentionally saying her name incorrectly to make it sound more “stereotypically Hispanic. But, a detailed review of Fox News transcripts by Grabien Mediafounder Tom Elliott found no evidence to back her claim.

The fact-check: Curious to see if there was anything to this claim, Elliott reviewed the transcripts for all episodes of “The Ingraham Angle” and “Hannity” in March.



“You may be unsurprised to learn that this is untrue,” Elliott said of Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet accusation.

You may be unsurprised to learn that this is untrue. I checked every mention of "Cortez" on the Ingraham Angle in March and didn't find @IngrahamAngle referring to @AOC as "Cortez" once. On 3/14, Rabbi Aryeh Spero said "Cortez and her quartet," but Laura never did. https://t.co/MRhGnYxQFH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 21, 2019

Elliott found that, over the course of the first three weeks in March, neither Ingraham nor Hannity referred to Ocasio-Cortez as just “Cortez” at all over the course of 188 total mentions between the two hosts. – READ MORE