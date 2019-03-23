Flashback: Howard Dean Incorrectly Predicts Mueller Will Indict Jared Kushner (VIDEO)

Appearing November 5th, 2017, on MSNBC, former Gov. Howard Dean (D-VT) wrongly predicted special counsel Robert Mueller would indict President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for money laundering as part of his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

“[W]e believe we may well have a criminal in the White House,” Howard Dean told host Keir Simmons.“Certainly, he has a special interest in the Trump family and their investments. And we think there is substantial likelihood that he has laundered money. That’s what his associates have been charged with. And so, this is a very serious matter. I don’t think this about politics, actually.”

Dean described Mueller as a “straight shooter” and then predicted that he would target Kushner after indicting former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his son Michael Flynn Jr. – READ MORE