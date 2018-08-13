Antifa Marchers in Charlottesville Force Hospital Lock Down, Assault Police & Journalists

On the one-year anniversary of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Antifa protesters gathered downtown.

When they were left without marked opposition, Antifa members became violent and destructive.

#BREAKING: UVA Medical Center is on lockdown. According to an emergency alert, all employees there are to remain inside. — CBS19 News: Charlottesville News First (@CBS19News) August 11, 2018

#UPDATE: UVA Medical says it is monitoring protest on Grounds nearby, warning people at the hospital to 'stay in place.' — CBS19 News: Charlottesville News First (@CBS19News) August 11, 2018

According to reports from CBS, a hospital at the University of Virginia was forced to enter a lockdown because of the chaos outside. No one was allowed to leave the hospital and the doors were locked. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1