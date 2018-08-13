Politics
Antifa Marchers in Charlottesville Force Hospital Lock Down, Assault Police & Journalists
On the one-year anniversary of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Antifa protesters gathered downtown.
When they were left without marked opposition, Antifa members became violent and destructive.
#BREAKING: UVA Medical Center is on lockdown. According to an emergency alert, all employees there are to remain inside.
— CBS19 News: Charlottesville News First (@CBS19News) August 11, 2018
#UPDATE: UVA Medical says it is monitoring protest on Grounds nearby, warning people at the hospital to 'stay in place.'
— CBS19 News: Charlottesville News First (@CBS19News) August 11, 2018
According to reports from CBS, a hospital at the University of Virginia was forced to enter a lockdown because of the chaos outside. No one was allowed to leave the hospital and the doors were locked.
