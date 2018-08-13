WATCH: ANTIFA Protesters Attack NBC News Reporter In Charlottesville

Protests designed to mark the one-year anniversary of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — which left a counter-protester and a state trooper dead — turned violent Saturday night when black-clad members of Antifa joined what was supposed to be a rally for peace.

A group of Antifa protesters went after NBC News reporter Cal Perry as he tried to cover the march, leading to a harrowing scene.

NBC’s cameraman on the scene became Antifa’s prime target.– READ MORE

