WATCH: ANTIFA Protesters Attack NBC News Reporter In Charlottesville
Protests designed to mark the one-year anniversary of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — which left a counter-protester and a state trooper dead — turned violent Saturday night when black-clad members of Antifa joined what was supposed to be a rally for peace.
A group of Antifa protesters went after NBC News reporter Cal Perry as he tried to cover the march, leading to a harrowing scene.
Protesters very aggressive with media. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/CSYNyvBbeG
— Cal Perry (@CalNBC) August 12, 2018
“Fu** you, snitch ass news bitch. Fu** you”. #Charlotsville pic.twitter.com/JPl3480FUG
— Cal Perry (@CalNBC) August 12, 2018
NBC’s cameraman on the scene became Antifa’s prime target.– READ MORE
