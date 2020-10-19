Antifa Knocks Out Black Man’s Teeth for Holding Free Speech Rally While Calling Him ‘N’ Word

An Antifa counter-protester in San Francisco knocked out the front teeth of a black man who organized the Free Speech Rally and Protest on Saturday. People in the crowd can be heard yelling racial slurs at the man.

Shortly before a Free Speech Rally and Protest in San Francisco, event organizer Philip Anderson can be seen in a video tweeted by Chester Belloc helping a white man walk through an angry counter-protest filled with Antifa anarchists. As they walk through the crowd, a man wearing all black (black bloc) comes up from behind Anderson and punches him in the face.

Anderson recoils from the hit and holds his ear and jaw. A few seconds later, the man moves in again and punches Anderson in the mouth — knocking out his two front teeth. A woman in the background can be heard taunting Anderson, yelling, “Cry about it. Cry about it.”

San Francisco: Antifa physically assaulted a black man today while calling him the “n” word Causing him to flee the area pic.twitter.com/v5tYJFIACL — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) October 18, 2020

The predominantly white Antifa crowd can be heard screaming the “N” word multiple times. “Back up ‘N,’ back up ‘N,’ someone in the crowd yells as Anderson tries to escape the attack. Anderson and the white man he was protecting eventually climb over the police barricade and move to safety behind the police. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --